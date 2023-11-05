Firefighters dispatched to fire at apartment complex in Florence, no injuries reported

TechCrunch

TikTok owner ByteDance's efforts to make its Pinterest-slash-Instagram competitor Lemon8 take off in the U.S. haven't yet panned out. Since launching in the U.S. earlier this year, the Lemon8 app has only seen around 2.6 million total U.S. downloads, according to new data from app store market intelligence provider Appfigures. This paltry turnout comes despite a sizable influencer marketing push where a number of TikTok creators were praising the app to their followers, after reports indicated the U.S. was possibly moving forward with a TikTok ban.