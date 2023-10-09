Firefighters douse flames at Huntersville home

The side of a house caught fire in a Huntersville neighborhood before firefighters arrived Monday morning.

Chopper 9 flew over the home on Vesper Drive, which is in an area west of Interstate 77, around noon and saw the damage left by the fire.

Part of the home was charred from flames, and firefighters could be seen securing loose debris that was damaged in the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Huntersville Fire Department for more information about what led to the fire.

