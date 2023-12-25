Firefighters extinguish 1-2 acre brush fire in Chesapeake on Christmas Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire kept Chesapeake and Virginia Beach firefighters busy on Christmas Day.

It happened in the area of the 168 Bypass and Gallbush Road. Stacks of old railroad ties were among the brush, and it took a significant amount of water and Class A foam to extinguish the ties.

Officials say one to two acres were burned.

We are working to learn how the fire started and if anyone was hurt.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.