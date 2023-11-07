Firefighters extinguish blaze in vacant home

Nov. 6—A vacant home near the Wabash River and a Terre Haute fire station broke out in flames Sunday evening and the fire was quickly contained, Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.

The alarm came at 8:48 p.m. for a home on 665 N. Water St. Firefighters saw smoke and flames upon arriving on the scene, and controlled the blaze within 30 minutes.

No one was injured. There were no residents or utilities in the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.