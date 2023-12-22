Firefighters extinguish car fire in Cutler Bay. What they found triggered an investigation

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives are trying to find answers to a body found in a car that was on fire early Thursday afternoon. Police are questioning someone who may be involved.

Around 1:45 p.m., a 911 call reported a car on fire at the Old Cutler Towne Center, 20425 Old Cutler Road, Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Firefighters rushed over and put out the fire — where they found a body inside.

Crime tape remained wrapped around much of the shopping center late Thursday night as homicide detectives investigated the person’s death.

One person, whose identity is unknown, was detained by officers and taken to Miami-Dade Police’s Homicide Bureau. Detectives will interview them to learn if they had any involvement with the death, Zabaleta said.

This is a developing story.