Firefighters extinguish fire at Baldwin State Prison

Jun. 22—A fire at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville early Wednesday remains under investigation.

No one was reportedly injured in the blaze, which was reported about 2 a.m.

The fire was contained to an office area, according to Baldwin County Fire Rescue Chief Victor Young.

"The fire was continued within 50 minutes," Young said.

The prison is located at 140 Laying Farm Road, next to Riverbend Correctional Facility or what also is known as GEO, a privately contracted firm that operates the prison.

Firefighters from Station Company 1 and Station Company 2 responded to the prison and fought the fire, while backup was provided by firefighters with Milledgeville Fire Rescue Services.

It is not yet known how the fire started, but it remained under investigation Wednesday, Young said.