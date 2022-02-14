Firefighters In 'Flashover' / Konkol Column / Valentine's Day

Surf's Up had me at "Hennessy Wings."

My late lunch stop at special education teacher Venetta Roy's South Shore-based restaurant chain for Chicago Black Restaurant Week was enlightening. And the food was delectable.

KONKOL COLUMN: Lessons From Black Restaurant Week In Our Segregated Foodie Town

Surf's Up's Hennessy wings and shrimp with fried biscuits. (Mark Konkol/ Patch)

Seven firefighters were hospitalized with minor injures after responding to a raging house fire in Roseland on Saturday. Three firefighters were inside the house and four others were blown off the porch when a "flashover" occurred. (NBC5)

A WGN news crew witnessed a car theft while covering a story in Lincoln Park. Reporter Bronagh Tumulty and a camera operator spotted Odonis Williams running — and throwing a pop can — in the direction of someone driving away with his car, which he left running outside Walgreens. (WGN)

The Black Firefighter Brigade is out to boost diversity in the Chicago Fire Department . “I’m a Chicago firefighter today for one reason: At 12 years old I saw my first Black fireman, and at that point I decided that’s what I want to be,” the group's founder Lt. Quention Curtis said. (WBEZ)

Chicago Public Schools spent the biggest percentage of federal coronavirus relief funding on salaries and benefits for existing teachers and staff. District officials say the funding helped prevent disruptive layoffs, Mila Koumpilova reports. (Chalkbeat)

Cate Le Bon with Mega Bog at Thalia Hall (8:30 p.m.)

Lalah Hathaway at City Winery (6 p.m.,9 p.m.)

Joel Paterson and Friends at Green Mill (8 p.m.)

Civic Orchestra: In Times Of War at Chicago Symphony Orchestra (8 p.m.)

Bulls vs. Spurs at United Center (7 p.m.)

*The L.A. Rams won the big game.

