Firefighters make grisly discovery amid debris found burning in a Fresno County orchard

A routine report of a fire turned into a homicide investigation Thursday afternoon in Fresno County after Reedley firefighters discovered a body among burning debris in an orchard behind a drug store.

Crews were dispatched at 3:18 p.m. to the field behind the Rite Aid in the 1700 of East Manning Avenue, Reedley police said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body was found.

Reedley police took over the investigation but as of Thursday night said the person’s identity remained unknown. Investigators had yet to confirm even if it was a man or a woman.

“We are treating the investigation as a homicide unless the investigation determines otherwise,” the Reedley Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-637-4250. To remain anonymous text in English to 559-356-8990 or Spanish to 559-246-4183.