🌱 Firefighters Need Help With COVID + MLK Ceremony Honors Locals

First, your weekend weather:

Friday: Some sun; breezy, colder. High: 32 Low: 22.

Saturday: Cold with plenty of sun. High: 31 Low: 29.

Here are the top stories in Annapolis today:

Fire departments seek public's help to ease overload of 911, ER amid COVID-19 surge (WBAL TV Baltimore) School Calendar Adopted For Next School Year, Changed Slightly For This One (Press Release Desk) Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner to honor Annapolis and county police chiefs, volunteers and more (Capital Gazette) A flurry of early January political fundraisers planned in Annapolis switch from in person to virtual (Capital Gazette) Annapolis Opera Cancels Insight Series Event for 'La Boheme' (OperaWire)

This weekend in Annapolis:

Saturday, January 8

Paint Night Social - Sparkly Sky (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Visit Annapolis: "Sailing and Sunsets (no matter the season) is what we do best!@purelychichome" (Instagram)

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS): "Today's weather closing is the fourth for Anne Arundel County Public Schools this school year. We built three inclement weather days into the calendar, so today's closing moves the last day of school from June 22 to June 23 and the last ..." (Facebook)

Anne Arundel County Library: "Last week some friends joined us at Severn Library to hang out, pick out some new books and make an ornament craft! What a fun day we had.••••#aacpl #AACPLKids#AnneArundelCounty" (Instagram)

Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks: "Shelter and a place to get warm is available overnight if you or someone you know is in need." (Facebook)

The City Of Annapolis: "Snow Emergency and free garage parking to end at 7PM tonight (Friday). Crews have been working since midnight to plow and salt roadways. We thank residents for clearing sidewalks and remind owners that they are responsible for clearing s..." (Facebook)

About me: Have a story idea? Please contact me at jacob.baumgart@patch.com with any pitches, tips or concerns. Follow me on Twitter @jacobbaumgart to stay up-to-date with the latest Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County news.Being a lifelong Marylander gives me deep ties and a unique insight into the communities I cover. I graduated from the University of Delaware in May 2020 with a degree in media communication and minors in journalism and political science. Before joining Patch that June, I wrote for FOX Sports, The Delaware News Journal and The Philadelphia Inquirer. I also led my college newspaper, The Review, as editor-in-chief, during my senior year. I am now excited to embrace Patch and cover the communities I grew up in!

