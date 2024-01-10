Firefighters investigating smoke emitting from DC Pepco facility
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Firefighters are investigating smoke being emitted from a Pepco facility inside a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tunnel.
The investigation was happening at 7th and I Streets in Southwest D.C. Tuesday night.
As of 9:30 p.m., crews were still looking into what was going on.
