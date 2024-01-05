Firefighters issue warning after multiple car fires

Firefighters are issuing a warning after dealing with multiple car fires.

Wednesday Bethel Township Fire Department was called to two car fires in four hours, both with a connection to animals.

Bethel Township Fire Chief Jim Snyder said no one was hurt.

“One vehicle was close to a house, one was parked near a field, but they were both remotely started. And it appears the fire originated near the batteries of each one,” he said.

They are working to learn what started them.

Snyder advised drivers to look under their hoods for any combustible times that might have been put there by animals trying to stay work.

“You never know if there’s an animal underneath the hood that’s trying to get out of the cold or something that comes in from the field making the nests that the car hasn’t moved in a while, just pop the hood every now and check,” he said.

Synder said they respond to care fires throughout the year but usually not two similar ones in four hours.

“It just seemed odd the way the circumstances for both, so similar,” Snyder said.

The two fires are under investigation by the fire marshal.



