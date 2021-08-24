Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

·2 min read

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An army of firefighters worked Tuesday to try to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake Tahoe, the blue alpine lake surrounded by resort communities straddling the California-Nevada state line.

The Caldor Fire, growing explosively at times, has scorched about 184 square miles (476 square kilometers) and destroyed at least 455 homes since breaking out Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lake Tahoe.

Just 9% contained and a threat to more than 17,000 structures, the Caldor Fire has become the nation’s No. 1 priority for firefighting resources, Chief Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said during a briefing Monday.

“It is knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin,” he said. “We have all efforts in place to keep it out of the basin, but we do need to also be aware that is a possibility based on the way the fires have been burning.”

Porter said he personally did not believe the fire would get into the basin but added he could be proved wrong, given the extraordinary behavior of current fires, such as the 1,142-square-mile (2,958-square-kilometer) Dixie Fire to the north in the Sierra-Cascades region.

“Mother Nature has taken over and taken fires like the Dixie to places that I never thought was possible,” he said.

The Dixie Fire, burning for more than a month, was 41% contained after destroying at least 1,262 buildings, including 679 homes.

For the second day in a row, smoke from California's massive fires kept schools closed in the Reno area of northern Nevada, affecting 67,000 students.

Overall, more than 14,000 firefighters were battling a dozen major wildfires in California on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

Nationally, 92 large fires were burning in a dozen states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, in Boise, Idaho.

Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nevada Guard Fights Caldor Fire Flames From Above

    Firefighters worked to contain the Caldor Fire as the blaze reached 104,309 acres, officials said on Monday, August 23.Over 1,610 personnel were fighting the wildfire, which has been burning since August 14, and was at five percent containment on Monday.The Nevada Guard posted this footage of aircrew fighting the flames from the sky “southwest of Lake Tahoe”.Mandatory evacuation orders were in place at the time. Credit: Nevada Guard via Storyful

  • Caldor Fire Explodes To 114K Acres, Poses Threat To Lake Tahoe

    The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada has become the top firefighting priority in the nation and the Cal Fire chief Monday afternoon acknowledged the possible threat to the Lake Tahoe area.

  • Home of the Week: This $60 Million Lake Tahoe Waterfront Compound Is Made for Boaters and Nature Lovers

    Inspired by Yosemite's famous Ahwanee Hotel, this five-acre estate sits on one of the area's priciest lakefront sites.

  • Cal Fire: Caldor Fire Is 'Knocking On Door' Of Lake Tahoe Basin

    Highway 50 is still closed due to the Caldor Fire and now firefighters are trying to keep the fire from reaching the Lake Tahoe Basin.

  • California’s Calder Fire jumps highway, threatens more mountain towns

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

  • Explosive California wildfire 'knocking on the door' of Tahoe area

    Securing more resources to fight the fire is the "No. 1 priority in the nation," the state's top fire official said.

  • Brazil firefighters tackle Juquery state park fire

    According to local authorities, dry weather and high temperatures helped the fire spread.Firefighters received 2,360 calls for fires in the area over the weekend.Fire authorities said there are three active fires and more than 1,200 hectares have already been burned.They said they suspect the fire actually started after a hot air balloon crashed into the park.Fire fighters have explained it is a complex job to put out the flames as tanker trucks are unable to access some areas.A military police helicopter has also been employed to battle the blazes.

  • Hungry sinkhole swallows Hardee’s drive-thru

    If you’ve ever described your stomach as a “bottomless pit,” you’re in good company: an unsettling sinkhole recently opened up beneath a Hardee’s drive-thru in York County, Pennsylvania. To my knowledge, Hardee’s associates haven’t identified any terrifying creatures climbing out of the abyss in search of charbroiled goodness, but it’s only been a few days.

  • California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

    More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee

  • Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters

    Ely is typically teeming this time of year with visitors heading out on or returning from excursions into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Several fires inside and just outside the country's most visited wilderness area led officials to close it last weekend, dealing a blow to those who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses that depend on them. “Usually, this time of the morning, we’re bustling — getting people on the water, loading canoes, getting them out to their entry points,” Jason Zabokrtsky, owner of Ely Outfitting Company, told Minnesota Public Radio. “And as you can see looking around, it’s empty.”

  • More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

    Authorities ordered more evacuations Monday near a quickly spreading wildfire that's one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the new evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week.

  • The Athletic ranks Lakers’ Anthony Davis in Tier 2A of NBA players

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just missed out in the top tier of The Athletic's player rankings.

  • Hurricane center watching two Atlantic disturbances with a third forming in Caribbean

    A few days into the beginning of peak hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic, all with moderate chances of developing this week.

  • Lumen's metabolism tracking app comes to the Apple Watch

    Lumen says it can analyze your breath to test your metabolism. Now it's bringing that know-how to your watch for easier on-the-go testing.

  • Pentagon says COVID-19 screenings occur ‘at every stage’ of the Afghan evacuation

    At a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said COVID-19 screenings occur “at every stage” of the evacuation process out of Afghanistan.

  • 3 defensive ends Chiefs could trade to the Jets after Carl Lawson injury

    One of these three #Chiefs defensive ends could be tempting for the #Jets in a trade after injury to star pass rusher Carl Lawson. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Newsom's big problem in the recall election? Likability

    If Newsom were blessed with the ability to attract throngs of devoted followers, he wouldn't be sweating a Republican-led effort to oust him, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • Premature birth could be predicted 10 weeks into pregnancy

    'The sooner we can find out who's at risk, the more we can do to keep mothers and babies safe.'

  • Weather pattern may add more challenges for western US fire crews

    Although firefighters battling the dozens of blazes in the western United States will not have to contend with extreme temperatures in the near future, a pattern featuring meager amounts of rainfall and varying winds can add further challenges on the ground. The latest numbers from the National Interagency Fire Center show that 93 large fires actively burning across the U.S. have charred over 2.5 million acres. The states of Montana, Idaho and Washington account for almost five dozen of these bl

  • Very Hot Tuesday

    The high is expected to be 99 degrees.