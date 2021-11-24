Deputies investigating arson in Kingston, man arrested after threatening firefighters

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to a fire on Burkes Lane in North Kitsap Wednesday.

KINGSTON – A home and a vehicle at a scene off Highway 104 were destroyed in a fire Wednesday, and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the incident as an arson. A man who the office said had threatened firefighters at the scene was taken into custody after a struggle with a deputy.

The incident prompted a large emergency response, drawing police and fire responders from nearby jurisdictions.

First responders were called to the scene on Burkes Lane, near Miller Bay Road, at about 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they were met and threatened by a man carrying an axe, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. A deputy responded and "after a struggle, was able to take the subject into custody."

The man was taken to the hospital for "minor" injuries, and the deputy was not injured, the office said.

Firefighters were unable to save a home and a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported in connection with the fires. Investigators determined that a home and a vehicle at the scene had been set ablaze and that there was an attempt to set another structure on fire as well.

Firefighters from North Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the Poulsbo Fire Department, the Bainbridge Island Fire Department and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to help with the incident, where a second alarm, a request for additional emergency response resources, had been dispatched.

A call to Sgt. Ken Dickinson, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, requesting additional information for this story was not returned.

