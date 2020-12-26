Firefighters find person's body after fighting west Baltimore rowhome fire

Fire crews are investigating what caused a fatal rowhome fire in west Baltimore. Firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story rowhome on North Pulaski Street early Saturday morning.

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • A Cheerleader's Vulgar Message Prompts a First Amendment Showdown

    WASHINGTON -- It was a Saturday in the spring of 2017, and a ninth grade student in Pennsylvania was having a bad day. She had just learned that she had failed to make the varsity cheerleading squad and would remain on junior varsity.The student expressed her frustration on social media, sending a message on Snapchat to about 250 friends. The message included an image of the student and a friend with their middle fingers raised, along with text expressing a similar sentiment. Using a curse word four times, the student expressed her dissatisfaction with "school," "softball," "cheer" and "everything."Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesThough Snapchat messages are ephemeral by design, another student took a screenshot of this one and showed it to her mother, a coach. The school suspended the student from cheerleading for a year, saying the punishment was needed to "avoid chaos" and maintain a "teamlike environment."The student sued the school district, winning a sweeping victory in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Philadelphia. The court said the First Amendment did not allow public schools to punish students for speech outside school grounds.Next month, at its first private conference after the holiday break, the Supreme Court will consider whether to hear the case, Mahanoy Area School District v. BL, No. 20-255. The 3rd Circuit's ruling is in tension with decisions from several other courts, and such splits often invite Supreme Court review.In urging the justices to hear the case, the school district said administrators around the nation needed a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court on their power to discipline students for what they say away from school."The question presented recurs constantly and has become even more urgent as COVID-19 has forced schools to operate online," a brief for the school district said. "Only this court can resolve this threshold First Amendment question bedeviling the nation's nearly 100,000 public schools."Justin Driver, a law professor at Yale and author of "The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court and the Battle for the American Mind," agreed with the school district, to a point."It is difficult to exaggerate the stakes of this constitutional question," he said. But he added that schools had no business telling students what they could say when they were not in school."In the modern era, a tremendous percentage of minors' speech occurs off campus but online," he said. "Judicial decisions that permit schools to regulate off-campus speech that criticizes public schools are antithetical to the First Amendment. Such decisions empower schools to reach into any student's home and declare critical statements verboten, something that should deeply alarm all Americans."The key precedent is from a different era. In 1969, in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the Supreme Court allowed students to wear black armbands to protest the Vietnam War but said disruptive speech, at least on school grounds, could be punished.Making distinctions between what students say on campus and off was easier in 1969, before the rise of social media. These days, most courts have allowed public schools to discipline students for social media posts so long as they are linked to school activities and threaten to disrupt them.A divided three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit took a different approach, announcing that a categorical rule would seem to limit the ability of public schools to address many kinds of disturbing speech by students on social media, including racist threats and cyberbullying.In a concurring opinion, Judge Thomas L. Ambro wrote that he would have ruled for the student on narrower grounds. It would have been enough, he said, to say that her speech was protected by the First Amendment because it did not disrupt school activities. The majority was wrong, he said, to protect all off-campus speech.In a brief urging the Supreme Court to hear the school district's appeal, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association said the line the 3rd Circuit had drawn was too crude."Whether a disruptive or harmful tweet is sent from the school cafeteria or after the student has crossed the street on her walk home, it has the same impact," the brief said. "The 3rd Circuit's formalistic rule renders schools powerless whenever a hateful message is launched from off campus."The student, represented by lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Supreme Court that the First Amendment protected her "colorful expression of frustration, made in an ephemeral Snapchat on her personal social media, on a weekend, off campus, containing no threat or harassment or mention of her school, and that did not cause or threaten any disruption of her school."The brief focused on that last point, and it did not spend much time defending the 3rd Circuit's broader approach.The Supreme Court has a reputation for being protective of First Amendment rights. Chief Justice John Roberts, in an appearance at a law school last year, described himself as "probably the most aggressive defender of the First Amendment on the court now."But the court has been methodically cutting back on students' First Amendment rights since the Tinker decision in 1969. And in the court's last major decision on students' free speech, in 2007, Roberts wrote the majority opinion, siding with a principal who had suspended a student for displaying a banner that said "Bong Hits 4 Jesus."Driver said that suggested a blind spot."There is at least one major area where Chief Justice Roberts' defense of the First Amendment is notably lax: student speech," he said. "I fervently hope that Roberts will regain his fondness for the First Amendment when the court finally resolves this urgent question."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group" in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The statement comes just hours after the Armenian Defense Ministry denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” the cease-fire. Neither Armenian or Nagorno-Karabakh officials have so far commented on Azerbaijan's statement.

  • U.S. adds support for Taiwan and Tibet, angers China

    China has been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan and Tibet, after President Trump signed into law measures to help the countries that were included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

  • Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests

    President Trump complained for nearly a week about a "disgraceful" $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and 2021 spending package Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, "only to sign it and get nothing in return?" Politico's Playbook editors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer marveled Monday morning. "Trump got taken to the cleaners."After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door.""This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."Palmer also noted the terrible optics of Trump sitting on relief checks, unemployment benefits, and rental aid from his golf resort in Palm Beach, while Vice President Mike Pence is on a skiing vacation in Vail, Colorado, and Mnuchin took a private jet down to his vacation home in a Mexican resort near Cabo.> I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.> > — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) December 28, 2020Maybe there's something fitting about that, too.More stories from theweek.com Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt The best movies of 2020

  • Three cases of 'UK variant' of coronavirus detected in South Korea

    Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said on Monday. The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. They have been placed in isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA statement said. The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several European countries, as well as Canada, Jordan and Japan. The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious, prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain. South Korea was among them and has barred flights from Britain until the end of the year. South Korean authorities are also looking into the case of an elderly South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Britain earlier this month. The announcement came as a third wave of the virus grips the country, with a resurgence centred on the greater Seoul area seeing daily cases climb to over 1,000 several times this month despite stricter distancing measures.

  • Police at Nashville blast credit divine intervention, say RV played 'Downtown' before exploding

    "I literally heard God tell me to turn around," an officer said of surviving the blast. Police also say the Petula Clark song was coming from the vehicle before the explosion.

  • Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing

    A Russian fishing trawler sank Monday in the northern Barents Sea and 17 of its crew are still missing, emergency officials said. According to a statement by the Russian Investigative Committee, the vessel with 19 crew members on board capsized and sank on Monday morning. A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and a search operation is underway.

  • Mnuchin, GOP lawmakers reportedly convinced Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill by flattering him

    President Trump's allies reportedly convinced him to finally sign Congress' bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill mostly by playing it cool, Axios reports.Per Axios, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) didn't try to force Trump's hand, but instead took a more subtle approach, which included indulging his rants and highlighting several items he could count as "wins" even without altering the bill. They also reportedly dropped hints about what signing the bill would mean for his legacy, reminded him he didn't want to hurt people, and convinced him he had proven himself "to be a fighter" who had "gotten all there was to get" from the funding package.After a few days and a round of golf with Graham, their work paid off. During a phone call with McCarthy and Mnuchin on Sunday, the president made his decision. "This is good," Trump reportedly said. "I should sign this." Read more at Axios.More stories from theweek.com Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt

  • At least 11 climbers dead in blizzards and avalanche on Iranian mountain

    At least 11 hikers died over the weekend in the mountain range north of Tehran when a series of avalanches were triggered by blizzards and heavy snowfall, Iran’s Red Crescent rescue group said. The rescue efforts, which began on Friday when the first two deaths were reported, intensified over the weekend as more were reported missing. State television broadcast footage of the helicopter rescue mission searching for bodies and survivors on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks; as well as Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside. Ten people had been killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB. Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, a popular weekend attraction for hiking and climbing. According to state TV, the avalanches struck in four different areas. The Iranian Red Crescent said the rescue efforts were complicated by the bad weather. On Friday, Iranian media reported that more than 100 people were estimated to be stuck in the avalanche. Shahin Fathi, the managing director of the Red Crescent, told BBC Persian that as of Saturday, families were still reporting seven people missing. “We may still have injuries in the Kolakchal area, but there are no exact statistics," said Mr Fathi on Sunday. The Mountaineering Meteorological channel on Telegram warned people in Tehran not to go to the mountains because of the possibility of an avalanche in Alborz.

  • Florida coronavirus death toll: Latest Covid-19 figures

    State’s Trump-supporting governor refused to introduce mask mandate

  • India's Punjab looking into whether protesting farmers sabotaged telecom infrastructure

    Authorities in India's northern state of Punjab are investigating whether protesting farmers were disrupting power supply to hundreds of telecom towers, a state official said on Monday, amid protests over new farm laws. "We have told the police to track all those involved in sabotaging the infrastructure," a senior official in the Punjab state government told Reuters on condition of anonymity. A senior Punjab state police official said the power supply was disrupted to several telecom towers in the state, mainly ones owned by Jio, the telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries.

  • Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings

    A moderate earthquake hit central Croatia near the capital of Zagreb early Monday, triggering panic and damaging some buildings in towns south of the city. Croatia’s seismologists said the magnitude of the quake that struck around 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) was 5.0, with the epicenter near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital. The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told state HRT television that “we have bricks and tiles in the streets and fallen chimneys.”

  • Here’s how Republicans plan to challenge Biden’s Electoral College win

    A small group of House Republicans are reportedly planning to contest the certification of Joe Biden’s election. The ratification of the presidential election results is usually uneventful. A small group of House Republicans are reportedly planning to contest the certification of some states’ Electoral College votes, which will be presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • U.S. fliers less familiar with Boeing 737 MAX crashes two years on, but wary when reminded: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    With the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, but if they are made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The poll results, released on Dec. 28, a day before the 737 MAX resumes commercial flights in the United States, found that 39% of adults were familiar with the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 versus about half in a previous poll. Of those respondents, 73% correctly identified Boeing as the maker of the aircraft involved in the crashes, down from 82% who said the same in the poll that ran in May 2019.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • Ethiopia: Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu arrested

    Kumerra Gemechu's phone and computer have also been seized by police, his family says.