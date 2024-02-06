Firefighters put out 2-alarm fire at south Charlotte restaurant
The Charlotte Fire Department put out a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The fire began around 7:15 a.m. at the Captain D’s on East Woodlawn Road.
Firefighters said this had struck a second alarm.
No injuries have been reported, according to MEDIC.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
