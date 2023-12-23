Firefighters put out garage fire at a Beaverdale home

TechCrunch

As if last year's fabulous Dual Asteroid Redirection Test firing a satellite bullet into an asteroid wasn't enough, now researchers are doing detailed simulation of the nuclear deflection scenario envisioned in 1998 space disaster film "Armageddon." At Lawrence Livermore National Lab, a team led by Mary Burkey (above) presented a paper that moves the ball forward on what is in reality a fairly active area of research. As they point out, using a satellite as a missile isn't always practical, and in fact detonating a nuclear explosive device as close as possible to the incoming object is potentially our best move.