Firefighters say the raging Caldor Fire that sparked evacuations in the Lake Tahoe region may not be fully contained until mid-September

Residents are stuck in gridlock while attempting to evacuate as the Caldor fire approaches in South Lake Tahoe, California on August 30, 2021 Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters say the Caldor Fire in Northern California will take another two weeks to contain.

The blaze has already consumed over 191,000 acres and destroyed over 600 buildings.

Five people - three first responders and two civilians - have been injured in the fire.

Firefighters say the massive Caldor Fire in Northern California will likely take another two weeks to contain, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The wildfire has already consumed over 191,000 acres and destroyed over 600 buildings, fire officials said Tuesday.

Over 33,000 structures are threatened by the blaze that has prompted a series of evacuations orders and warnings in the area and caused gridlock on nearby highways as residents fled.

Cal Fire's hourly updates on the fire's trajectory and evacuation orders have warned there is a "potential threat to life and/or property."

A video shared on social media on August 27 shows the blaze casting an eerie, orange haze over the Lake Tahoe area.

The situation comes as firefighters in California face multiple active wildfires amid an ongoing drought. The Dixie Fire, currently the largest active wildfire in the state, grew to over 765,000 acres since it began in mid-July, Cal Fire said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

