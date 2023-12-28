Firefighters remove dog and cat from 13th Street NE house, put out fire Wednesday

CANTON ‒ An overloaded lightweight extension cord caused a fire that forced residents from their home at 2234 13th St. NE on Wednesday evening, investigators said.

Fire crews who were called at 8:56 p.m. arrived four minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the two-and-a-half story house. Residents were trying to re-enter to retrieve their pets

"Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and successfully removed a dog and a cat, which were unharmed," fire Division Chief Steve Henderson said in a press release.

The American Red Cross was asked to help the four displaced adults.

The fire that started in an upstairs hallway caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to the structure and $2,500 worth of damage to the contents.

