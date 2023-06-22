Firefighters rescue 11 ducklings from Braintree drain

The ducklings had fallen into a storm drain

Firefighters rescued 11 ducklings after they fell into a storm drain.

They took a tumble about 0.9m (3ft) down in Bocking End in Braintree shortly after 09:00 BST on Wednesday

Their plight was noticed by a member of the public who saw the "mother duck in a flap", Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews managed to scoop nine out but two made their way down a pipe and had to be fished out later, before all were reunited with their mother.

Crews removed the drain cover to get to the ducklings

Crew manager Paul Mayes said: "We were able to remove the storm drain cover and the ducklings were 2ft or 3ft down.

"We scooped out nine of the ducklings with a bucket but a couple of them went down a separate pipe.

The ducklings were later reunited with their mum

"They were frightened and didn't want to come out. However, we went back in the afternoon and managed to catch them using a small fishing net.

"We're delighted to be able to reunite them with their mother."

