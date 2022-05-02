Firefighters rescue cat from destroyed building in Ukraine

Reuters

Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. They are among farming communities and an Old West city in the path of the Calf Canyon fire, the most destructive of a dozen Southwest blazes that scientists say are more widespread and arriving earlier this year due to climate change. Twenty miles to the south at the other end of the 104,000 acre (42,100 hectares) megafire, some residents of Las Vegas, New Mexico, were told to prepare for evacuation as winds drove the fire within 5 miles of homes near interstate highway 25.