Firefighters rescue child after medical emergency near Palm Springs tram

A juvenile was rescued from an inaccessible area of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Sunday.

Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a report of a juvenile with a medical emergency at around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

They hiked approximately 3.5 miles to the juvenile’s location because wind conditions didn’t allow for helicopter hoist, according to the fire department.

The condition of the juvenile was not immediately known.

