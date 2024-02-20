Firefighters rescue injured bald eagle found while en route to another Missouri call

Firefighters were en route to another emergency when they came across an injured bald eagle in a ditch, the Mid-County Fire Protection District in Missouri said.

First responders in an ambulance noticed the eagle while en route to a medical helicopter landing.

Firefighters and first responders assisted with the helicopter landing and transport first, but returned to rescue the bald eagle, the fire department said in a news release.

An injured bald eagle was rescued and taken for medical care.

The Missouri Department of Conservation was called to take the eagle for care.

