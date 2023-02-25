Firefighters rescue man from crane in downtown Scranton

Feb. 24—Firefighters rescued a man Friday afternoon after he climbed a crane in downtown Scranton.

The man, whom authorities did not identify, ran to the top of the crane as crews assembled it on Adams Avenue, Fire Chief John Judge said.

Authorities responded at 3:41 p.m. and shut down the 100 block of Adams Avenue between Biden Street and Lackawanna Avenue.

Scranton police had negotiators and counselors on scene speaking to the man, Judge said.

"He said he wanted to come down," Judge said.

Two firefighters reached the man using a ladder truck, handing him a blanket and securing him with a harness before lowering him to the ground in the bucket of the truck. In total, the man spent about 45 minutes on the roughly 50-foot-tall crane.

The man was OK, but cold, Judge said.

