Firefighters rescue man, dog from burning Trolley Square home. Man hospitalized

An 85-year-old man was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington's Trolley Square neighborhood, according to the New Castle County Paramedics.

Paramedics said that they were called to the 1700 block of W. 14th St. at 2:12 p.m. to help the Wilmington Fire Department respond to a house fire. Firefighters rescued an 85-year-old man and a dog from the blaze, according to paramedics.

The man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Stanton with life-threatening burns, paramedics said. They did not provide any details about the dog's condition.

The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

