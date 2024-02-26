Firefighters rescue man in all-terrain wheelchair from mud at Codorus during trail rescue

A man in an all-terrain wheelchair was rescued from the mud on a trail at Codorus State Park Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a special rescue on the Laho Trail at Codorus State Park in the Manheim Township section of the park around 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to York County 911 dispatch records.

Firefighters work to pull a man in an all-terrain wheelchair out of the mud in a stream on the Laho Trail during a trail rescue at Codorus State Park, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Manheim Township.

Fire apparatus staged in an entry area off of Landis Road, where firefighters hiked equipment a short distance back the trail to a cove where the man was stuck.

When they arrived, they found an elderly man in an all-terrain track-type wheelchair stuck in the mud while attempting to cross a stream around half-a-mile back the trail from the Laho Trail parking lot.

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue volunteer firefighter Chris Dix, right, and career firefighter Steve Buhl, second from right, step aside to let an ATV pass as they hike back to a trail rescue on the Laho Trail at Codorus State Park, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Manheim Township.

According to Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stan Mertz, firefighters used the winch on the front of his department's all-terrain vehicle to pull the man out.

The man was not injured, Mertz said, and was able to leave the scene on his own.

Firefighters prepare equipment at the staging area off of Landis Road for a trail rescue on the Laho Trail at Codorus State Park, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Manheim Township.

Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Hanover Area Fire & Rescue, WellSpan EMS, and park rangers.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for The Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Firefighters rescue man in all-terrain wheelchair at Codorus park