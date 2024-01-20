Firefighters respond to blaze at North Ridgeville sports bar

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A North Ridgeville sports bar is closed until further notice after a fire broke out at the business on Friday.

Just after 6:30 p.m., fire dispatchers said the North Ridgeville firefighters and other departments were on the scene of a working structure fire at Bullfrogs Sports Café on Center Ridge Road.

In a Facebook post, a business spokesperson said all staff members are safe. They went on to say the bar will be closed until further notice.

“We thank you all for being loyal guests and hope to see you all soon,” the post said.

FOX 8 reached out to fire officials for more information.

