Firefighters respond to business fire in Harrison Township

Firefighters responded to a business fire in Harrison Township late Wednesday night.

Firefighters and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the 6000 block of N. Dixie Drive on initial reports of a business fire.

Vandalia dispatchers told News Center 7 that they had fire engines at the scene assisting with the fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported seeing flames coming through the roof, according to initial scanner traffic.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy were also called to the scene.

