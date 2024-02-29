Garage damaged after early morning fire in Bellbrook

A garage was damaged after a fire early Wednesday morning in Bellbrook.

Bellbrook firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sugarcreek Drive on initial reports of a garage fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was light smoke showing and all occupants were outside the structure, Bellbrook Fire Chief Anthony Bizzarro told News Center 7.

The damage was contained to the garage and firefighters knocked it down quickly isolating the damage.

Mutual aid was provided by the Washington Township, Sugarcreek, Kettering, Spring Valley, and Beavercreek Fire Departments.

No injuries were reported.