Firefighters respond to garage fire in Huber Heights

Several firefighters responded to a garage fire in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

Huber Heights Firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Buckman Drive around 4:34 a.m. on initial reports of a detached garage fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other details were available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the garage was full of flames when firefighters arrived.

AES Ohio has also been requested to the scene.

