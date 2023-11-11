Firefighters respond to grill fire in Miamisburg early Saturday morning

Miami Valley Firefighters responded to a grill fire at a home in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

Fire crews from the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched at 1:28 a.m. to 2302 Sunflower Rd in Miamisburg on reports of a grill on fire on the deck, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> ‘I just want my baby home;’ Mother of Cierra Chapman speaks out for first time

It is unclear if anyone was in the home, or the severity of the fire.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.