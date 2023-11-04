Firefighters respond to house fire early Saturday morning

Firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in Darke County.

Union City Fire crews responded to 628 State Route 571 on reports of a house fire.

>> 1 dead, 5 others, including juveniles, injured after shooting in Cincinnati

Darke County Dispatch confirmed that crews have been on scene for several hours.

No other preliminary details were available. We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.