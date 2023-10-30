Firefighters respond to house fire in Greene County

Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Greene County early Monday morning.

Beavercreek firefighters and police officers were dispatched just after 3:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Honey Jane Drive, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Firefighters upgraded it to a working fire upon arrival, according to scanner traffic.

The fire was out and no smoke was visible by the time our news crew arrived.

Photos show Kettering firefighters assisting Beavercreek firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

