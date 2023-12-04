Firefighters respond to Primanti Brothers in Beaver County

People out for a late dinner had a disruption after firefighters rushed to a Primanti Brothers restaurant in Beaver County.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant at the 3940 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the call came after an issue with the building’s HVAC system.

No one was injured.

