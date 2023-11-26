Firefighters respond to reports of smoke coming from downtown Nashville high-rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders fought a fire inside a downtown Nashville high-rise Sunday afternoon after smoke was seen coming from the top of a hotel.

News 2 received multiple photos showing plumes of smoke on the roof of the JW Marriott in the 200 block of 8th Avenue South.

Report: Tennessee could see more blackouts this winter

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, more than 20 units were sent to reports of a high-rise fire at the hotel between 3:39 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Dispatch told News 2 that police believed the smoke was coming from an exhaust pipe at the top of the building.

News 2 sent a crew down to the scene, where they spoke with District 9 Fire Chief Chris Downing from the Nashville Fire Department.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to Downing, the heavy smoke on the roof was the result of a kitchen fire at Bourbon Steak Nashville, a restaurant on the 34th floor of the JW Marriott. However, there are no reports of injuries from the fire.

“We were able to extinguish the flames quickly, and then we were in the process of the fire had gotten into the ventilation system, so we were chasing down the hot spots and doing some work from the roof and the 34th floor to make sure that we got everything out,” Downing explained.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.