OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on NW 23rd Street between N Ollie Avenue and N Francis Avenue.

Commercial fire on NW 23rd Street between N Ollie Avenue and N Francis Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Heavy flames can be seen from the back and left sides of the structure as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.