Firefighters are responding to more medical calls. Why that has fire chiefs worried

In mid-2020, during the peak of the pandemic, most fire departments saw a dramatic drop in calls. Little traffic was on area roadways, as many residents stayed home alone or with family.

But since then, fire calls have increased every year, with several fire chiefs saying 2023 was the busiest they've ever experienced.

Fire officials have mentioned that an increase in medical calls has been responsible for much of the higher overall volume.

"My communications with chiefs in the region is that we have all had an uptick in calls," said Marlborough Fire Chief Kevin Breen. "In 2019 to 2020, numbers were going up, but then COVID happened. Maybe it's because everyone is back out more, and things are back to relative normal. Everyone is out and about, and not cloistered in their homes."

Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke worries that a continued increase in fire calls could lead to firefighter burnout.

In Natick, the department responded to 5,347 calls in 2021. That includes fires, alarm activations and car accidents. The biggest percentage were medical calls — 2,980, or 55.7% of them.

Natick firefighters responded to 5,854 calls — up 9.5% — in 2023, just two years later. Of those, 3,509 (nearly 60%) were for medical calls.

Natick chief says residents are addressing heralth issues they previously put off

Fire Chief Jason Ferschke said he believes the recent increase in calls is due to COVID-19, but not because people have it. Many people, he said, ignore existing medical issues because they did not want to go to a doctor's office or hospital due to a fear of COVID-19.

"People are now dealing with post-pandemic maintenance issues because they were pushing things off, and now it's at the point where they can't push it off anymore," he said.

Franklin Fire Chief James McLaughlin said at least 60% of the calls his department responds to are medical-related. Last year, 3,280 of Franklin's 5,276 fire calls (62.2%) were to respond to medical issues, and in 2022 the proportion was even higher — 3,311 of 5,120 (64.7%).

Due to medical call volume, Franklin has added a third ambulance during business hours from Monday through Friday, its busiest time.

"We're trying to address that now, because the number of calls keeps going up," McLaughlin said. "We look at it as a safety issue."

For many departments, 2023 was a record year for calls

The Framingham Fire Department had a record year in 2023 in terms of total calls, according to Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The department last year responded to 14,136 calls, up 2.5% from the 13,785 it received in 2022 and 8.2% higher than its 2021 total of 13,070.

Framingham responded to 8,852 medical calls last year, 62.6% of its total.

Dutcher believes there are several reasons for the increase in medical calls. He said public information campaigns about various ailments such as heart conditions or potential strokes are working, leading people to recognize symptoms that they may not have previously.

He also said some people call 911 to go to the emergency room because they think — incorrectly — it will allow them to jump ahead of others in the waiting room.

"People are also living longer," Dutcher said. "When you get older, you're going to have more issues, and more medical issues. People are doing everything in their power to stay at home and when something happens, they call us."

Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson said the issue isn't necessarily the raw number of calls, but that they sometimes come in bunches. He said the department may have 16 responses over a 24-hour shift, but three or four may come in at once.

"It's the demand for services all at once that can be challenging," Nelson said. "The challenge is we have a set amount of people and we're trying to answer all of the calls in an efficient manner. The more calls you have (at a time) can be challenge."

Several fire chiefs say firefighter burnout is an increasing concern

The increase in calls has some fire chiefs concerned about how it will affect their staff.

"There's more overtime and fatigue, and burnout has become a real issue," said Ferschke. "I'm nervous about what the future looks like. It's difficult to find people to fill these vacancies. There seems to be a shortage of people to fill the roles."

Dutcher agreed that both burnout and a lack of new firefighters are issues. In the past, when a Civil Service exam was held for prospective firefighters, there would be 200 candidates. Now, he said, there may be 50.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said firefighters responded to more than 14,000 calls in 2023.

With more calls, firefighters are constantly on the go.

"That's a huge discussion issue that we're currently evaluating," said Dutcher. "We're almost getting to the point that we're so busy that there is some fatigue and burnout. We have to figure out how much we can do with the number of people we have before we get to burnout."

Breen said that's also an issue in Marlborough. He said firefighters often must work overtime to fill in for vacations or sick days.

"We're spending a lot in overtime," he said.

Nevertheless, Ferschke said residents should not worry about potentially shoddy service. He said the Natick Fire Department still performs at a high level.

"We continue to have a well trained and professional workforce," he said. "We just want to figure out a way to make things better while being fiscally responsible."

