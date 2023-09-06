Firefighters on roof responding to Overbrook pizzeria fire
Italian Kitchen Pizzeria II on the 2000 block of North 63rd Street in Philadelphia caught fire early Wednesday.
Italian Kitchen Pizzeria II on the 2000 block of North 63rd Street in Philadelphia caught fire early Wednesday.
China has made a massive move of barring central government officials from using iPhones at work, part of its grand plan to restrict foreign influence as its relationship with the U.S. sours. The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will likely deal a blow to Apple's public perception in its second-biggest market. The country is also asking government employees to not bring devices from foreign manufacturers to the workplace, according to the report.
Now is the time to buy a pair.
One of these formerly celebrated filmmakers has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Automakers around the world have been making an appearance this week at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the largest auto show in Europe. One of the biggest themes at the event this year was the heightened competition between European and Chinese automakers, as the Europeans fight to introduce lower-cost EVs and catch up to China's lead in developing cheaper, consumer-friendly models. This fight is playing out on the world stage amongst the backdrop of the ongoing EV price war, sparked in part by Tesla's global push to slash EV prices.
YouTuber James Charles caught flack from commenters after he uploaded a video dedicated to recreating Korean beauty looks, but featured makeup references from Japanese and Chinese influencers.
Men are more likely to contract and die of skin cancer. Why? Here's what experts say.
Founders Future is a pretty recent entrant in the French VC scene, but it has already built an interesting portfolio of tech startups over the past few years. The firm is currently in the process of raising two new funds — Founders Future II and Founders Future Expansion. Overall, Founders Future-backed startup generate $268 million in revenue (€250 million).
Hurry, this deal won't last.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Abyssinia Campbell joins her grandmother and dad to cook fried snapper escovitch, sautéed vegetables, and fresh carrot juice. The post Personal chef and caterer prepares a complete, vibrant Jamaican-style meal with her family appeared first on In The Know.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
Meta will kill off Facebook’s News tab in the UK, France and Germany in early December. Unlike in Canada, publishers can still share news on the platform in those countries.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Apple's bet is that this percentage will grow, though, and it wants a piece of that action. After launching its new classical music app earlier this year, Apple has taken its latest step into the space: BIS, a revered classical music label out of Sweden, announced today that it is joining the company. The deal will bring a number of things to Apple.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Goldman points out that the US economy is still adding jobs and wages are increasing, both positives for economic growth projections.
Meta today announced that it will be pulling the plug on Facebook News in the U.K., Germany and France starting in early December. Facebook News, for the uninitiated, is a curated news section for publishers introduced by Meta back in 2019, existing in its own dedicated tab within the main Facebook interface. It was first introduced in its domestic U.S. market, before going international starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
The madcap Pizza Tower is part Wario Land, part Sonic the Hedgehog and one of the best 2D platformers I've played in years.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.