Firefighters safely lift tranquilized mountain lion from West Valley City tree

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fire crews safely lifted a tranquilized mountain lion out of a tree Thursday night in West Valley City.

The city’s fire department said the incident happened near the intersection 4000 South and 5200 West after a man spotted the big cat in a tree.

University of Utah requests $6.5 million in state funds for presidential debate

He called the city’s nonemergency line, and police officers assisted Division of Wildlife Resources crews with tranquilizing the mountain lion.

However, the cat didn’t fall down. It hung in the branches of the tree.

That’s where the firefighters came in. Using a ladder truck, the crews lifted the animal out of the tree in a large sack, video posted on social media shows.

The mountain lion was handed over to wildlife officials to be released outside the city, the fire department said.

West Valley City is located roughly 10 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.