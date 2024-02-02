Firefighters on scene of Dayton house fire

Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Alden Street on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other details were available.

Initial scanner traffic has indicated that AES Ohio and an investigator have been requested to the scene.

