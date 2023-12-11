House suffers front-end damage from early morning fire in Springfield

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Springfield Monday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to house fire in Clark County

Springfield firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. to the 200 block of W Jefferson Street on initial reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were flowing from the front door and first-floor windows, Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King told News Center 7′s at the scene.

There is a dog reported missing and it’s not clear if it died in the fire.

Photos from the scene show damage to the front door and first-floor windows of the house.

They were working to put out hotspots.

We are working to learn if there were any injuries and the estimated cost of damages to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff