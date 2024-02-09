Firefighters on the scene of Sarasota County brush fire at Oscar Scherer park

Sarasota Emergency Services are working to put out a brush fire at Oscar Scherer State Park after losing control of a prescribed fire on Friday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff deployed their aviation unit to assist with efforts, the department announced. They said that Honore Ave to Legacy Trail and Bay Street from Honore were also closed and recommended caution for those in the area.

Multiple units – including the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department, Sarasota County Fire, and the Florida Forestry Service units – are also on the scene.

This is a developing story.

