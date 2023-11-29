Firefighters on scene of vacant house fire in Dayton

Several firefighters are on the scene of a vacant house fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Flames coming through roof of vacant house fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to the intersection of Huffman Avenue and S. Garland Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are on the scene battling the fire and no other information was available.

Huffman Avenue is reportedly closed, and AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested, according to initial scanner traffic.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene.

Photos and videos from the scene show flames coming through the roof.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

