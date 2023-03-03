Firefighters search for man accused of setting southwest Bakersfield Home Depot on fire

Mar. 2—Authorities are searching for a man accused of setting fire to southwest Bakersfield's Home Depot, which caused major damage to its exterior and lumber.

A white man in his early 20s with short black hair was spotted leaving the store on Gosford Road at about 3 a.m. Feb. 18 wearing dark-colored pants, a plaid long-sleeve shirt and black shoes. He was riding a scooter, the Bakersfield Fire Department said.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call BFD at 661-326-3691 or email arson@bakersfieldfire.us.