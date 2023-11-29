Firefighters searching for victims after explosion at Ohio business

Firefighters are continuing the search for victims after an explosion at an Ohio business Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. firefighters in Hillsboro were called to an explosion at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Officials said one person was treated and taken to the hospital.

Three other people were reported to be inside the structure when it exploded, but officials are still in the process of trying to locate them.

Video and photos sent to WCPO show billowing smoke and intense flames at the site.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available.







