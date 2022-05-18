Crews slow New Mexico fires, brace for dangerous conditions

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·4 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 2,000 firefighters battling the largest U.S. wildfire dug back-up fire lines and rearranged fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico on Wednesday in anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days ahead.

After a break in the weather allowed for significant progress on the ground and from the air in recent days, forecasters issued warnings for high fire danger from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado starting Thursday.

“The next three days are going to be the giddy-up days,” fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns said Wednesday.

“Crews are out there working as hard as they can to get in line as quickly as possible,” he said during an afternoon briefing at the fire east of Santa Fe stretching northeast toward Taos.

Most of the large fires so far this spring have been in Arizona and New Mexico. The largest has raced across more than 471 square miles (1,220 square kilometers) of forest that many fire managers have described as “ripe and ready to burn" due to a megadrought that has spanned decades and warm and windy conditions brought on by climate change.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said damage estimates for homes and structures could reach more than 1,000 by the time all the assessments are done.

On Wednesday, no new evacuations were ordered and some were relaxed. Burns said the biggest new concern was that thunderstorms packing lightning and strong down-draft winds would fuel the fire again Thursday.

Bulldozers and hand crews were building contingency lines near the town of Angel Fire east of Taos to make sure the flames don’t reach U.S. Highway 64 within about 25 miles (40 kilometers) of the Colorado line.

“If we are fortunate enough to dodge that bullet, the cloud cover will actually shade out the fuels and moderate the fire behavior a little bit, which is a good thing,” Burns said Wednesday. “But tomorrow will be the day to tell.”

While the fire encompasses an area more than 1.5 times the size of New York City, fire managers said there are pockets of green within the perimeter that could still burn.

“We’re trying to go all the way around the edge of the fire and we want to keep the fire where it is right now,” Jayson Coil, an operations chief assigned to the blaze, said Wednesday of using bulldozers to cut wide lines that can block flames.

Fire managers also said not all areas have been burned severely, and crews have been able to protect many homes and structures by clearing out vegetation and using sprinklers and hose lays to knock down the flames as they approach populated areas.

Lujan Grisham spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and underscored the impacts of the fires on communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as the drought-stricken state recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in New Mexico.

Biden reaffirmed the support of the federal government and said every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities. He also expressed his gratitude to the first responders, firefighters and other personnel who are battling the blazes and have come to the aid of residents.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents near a handful of large blazes in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, where three large fires were reported Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Lujan Grisham has warned that many New Mexico residents, depending on where they live, should be ready for potential evacuations all summer given the likelihood for higher fire danger due to strong winds, warmer temperatures brought on by climate change and forecasts for little to no precipitation.

Another fire burning in the Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico had grown more than 57 square miles (148 square kilometers) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, causing concern among state officials. Forest roads and trails in the area were closed, but officials said late Wednesday crews made good progress during the day that kept the perimeter from growing.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Mexico Wildfire Update

    New Mexico Wildfire Update

  • Firefighters slow grow of massive New Mexico wildfire

    Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a massive wildfire burning in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico as they prepare for another round of red-flag weather

  • Firefighters slow growth of massive New Mexico wildfire

    Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a massive wildfire burning in northeastern New Mexico as they prepare for more red-flag weather.

  • More than two dozen firefighters battle Marion County brush fire near Maricamp/Baseline

    Marion County fire officials said 1.25 million gallons of water have been poured on the brush fire off Maricamp Road west of Baseline.

  • Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in NYC

    Graphic video shows three suspects attacking two men, lifting one up and slamming him onto the ground.

  • Cowboys News: Two more rookies sign contracts, Elliott ‘looks great,’ fewer takeaways in ’22?

    Jake Ferguson is the only draft pick still unsigned, Ezekiel Elliott 'looks great,' and Dak Prescott is now the exception among NFL QBs. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • With rakes and bulldozers, New Mexico battles 'beast' wildfire

    Raking up dead grass and bulldozing a 20-mile-long fuel break, locals and fire crews in New Mexico on Wednesday fought to stop the devastating march northward of the largest active U.S. wildfire. Under the plume of a blaze that has torched up to 1,500 properties, Christine Gonzalez piled weeds in her wheelbarrow to stop "spot fires" should embers land around her mountain home in Placita, about 40 miles northeast of Santa Fe. "Climate change is very real here," said Gonzalez, 61, a retired budget manager from Los Alamos National Laboratory, as smoke rose thousands of feet above nearby Jicarita Peak.

  • Russians fire at a school using banned ammunition and it burns down

    The Donetsk Oblast State Administration has reported that the Russians have destroyed another educational institution in Donetsk Oblast - Avdiivka School No. 1, which has been burnt to the ground. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Kyrylenko: "At night the Russian army fired at the school with banned phosphorus munitions.

  • UN envoy: US sanctions on Iran worsen humanitarian situation

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran have badly impacted the country’s economy and worsened the humanitarian situation in the Persian Gulf nation, a United Nations special envoy said Wednesday. According to Alena Douhan, the U.N. special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures, the sanctions have affected Iran’s main export groups, banks and also several companies and nationals, including some pharmaceuticals and food production. This has led to inflation and growing poverty, and depleted state resources for dealing with the basic needs of people with low income and other vulnerable groups, Douhan told reporters during a press conference in Tehran.

  • Saharan dust cloud over the Atlantic may reach Gulf Coast by weekend

    The first trans-Atlantic Saharan dust cloud of 2022 could approach the Gulf Coast states this weekend, bringing the possibility of health hazards along with hazy skies. The enormous plume of dust referred to as a Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is made of dry air carrying dust from the Sahara Desert as it embarks on a journey across the Atlantic Ocean. The dust makes its annual trip from May to August and can reach as far as the central United States, spiking air pollution and agitating health issues. G

  • Feds look to bring more Mexican wolves to New Mexico, ranchers for for livestock safety

    The wolf, listed as endangered in 1976, presently dwells in portions of southern New Mexico and eastern Arizona.

  • Democrats brace for uncertain House primary in Oregon

    Progressives are putting moderate Democrats on defense in a wild-card House race in Oregon that has drawn the focus of President Biden and other high-profile party members. Centrist Democrats have coalesced around Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) over Jamie McLeod-Skinner in what was supposed to be an easy reelection. But the left’s quiet effort to…

  • Texas inmate who escaped bus got out of restraints, cage

    A convicted murderer who escaped from a prison transport bus in Texas last week got out of his restraints and a cage before stabbing the driver, and he is still on the run Wednesday, authorities said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who was serving a life sentence, was being transported to a medical appointment on May 12 in a caged area of the bus designated for high-risk inmates, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in statement offering new details on the escape. As Lopez was being transported, he somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled out the bottom, the department said.

  • Phoebe Bridgers Has Managed to Make Barbed-Wire Tattoos Cool Again

    Image Source: Getty/Theo Wargo Phoebe Bridgers is the latest celebrity to look to the '90s for beauty inspiration. The singer recently paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, and he revealed the latest addition to her collection: a barbed-wire bicep tattoo.

  • A Monster Hurricane Season Is Coming—and Here’s the Culprit

    Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel via GettyThe Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks.When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season—especia

  • Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

    A satellite image of ocean heat shows the strong Loop Current and swirling eddies. Christopher Henze, NASA/AmesThe Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop

  • ‘Nothing to go back to’: the way of life lost to New Mexico’s historic fire

    The largest wildfire in state history has torn through centuries-old rural communities, displacing thousands New Mexico residents who lost homes to the fire. From left: Kathryn Mahan, Jamie Knutson and Rayyah; Eddy Trujillo with his dog Lulu; Brandy Brogan, Samantha Haver and Stoney Haver. Photograph: Adria Malcolm/The Guardian For Kathryn Mahan and her husband, Jamie, the front steps of their home in the northern New Mexico village of Las Dispensas were a family touchstone. The couple built the

  • Could a Wildfire Burn Your House Down? This Map Can Let You Know.

    Justin Sullivan / GettyNearly 72 million homes in the U.S. have some risk of being burned by wildfires, according to a new analysis published Monday by the New York nonprofit First Street Foundation. Worse, climate change is expected to cause that number to swell to 80 million over the next 30 years. Though wildfires are most often associated with areas like California, First Street’s analysis shows that more parts of the U.S. will have to contend with unplanned and uncontrolled brushfires ragin

  • Black Fire becomes second largest wildfire currently burning in New Mexico

    The Black Fire in the Gila National Forest is now more 77,000 acres and is the second largest wildfire currently burning in New Mexico.

  • 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Washington overnight, geologists say

    More than 120 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS as they woke up Tuesday morning.