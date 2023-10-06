Firefighters swiftly contain structure fire in east Dickinson

Oct. 6—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Fire Department swiftly responded to a significant fire incident in the eastern part of the city, near Villard Street East and 23rd Street East on Thursday, Oct. 5, at around 5:48 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters were met with a fully engulfed mobile home almost entirely consumed by flames.

Various agencies, including the Dickinson Rural Fire Department, Dickinson Police Department and the Stark County Sheriff's Department, also joined the response efforts. Their coordinated actions led to the swift containment and extinguishing of the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Mark Selle of the Dickinson Fire Department stated that the structure suffered extensive damage, both structurally and from smoke.

"The structure was completely engulfed when we arrived. It was a total loss, with only the floor remaining," he said. "The trailer had been in storage and appeared to be in a state of disrepair. The presence of holes in the roof provided ample oxygen to fuel the fire."

Firefighters used specialized equipment and effective firefighting techniques to control the blaze, with Selle commended the first responders for their rapid response and seamless coordination.

"We had a large group of firefighters that responded and we put the fire out pretty quickly with the help of Dickinson Rural Fire Department," Selle said. "Everyone helped out, including PD. Our lines had to go across Villard, a major thoroughfare, and we didn't need traffic driving over those so there were a lot of working parts that needed to be put together quickly. Even though it was a total loss of the structure, we were able to coordinate well and put the fire out very quickly."

A safety notice was issued to residents in the vicinity, advising them to stay away from the area during the firefighting operation, prioritizing community safety. The fire was successfully extinguished, and firefighters conducted follow-up procedures to ensure the area was secure.

Selle confirmed that the department would return to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation into the potential causes of the fire. He also noted that information regarding this incident and others is available on the fire department's official social media channel.