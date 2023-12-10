Firefighters urge checking smoke detectors monthly

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The community of Hampton Roads saw many destructive house fires throughout this past week. Sadly, some turned out to be fatal. This included the Thursday night house fire in Chesapeake, killing a couple in their 60s.

It is still not exactly clear why Charles and Theresa Jones were unable to make it out of the house when it caught fire. However, according to firefighters, there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

Smoke detectors can give the gift of precious seconds. Virginia Beach Fire Captain Sean Betts said everyone should have a smoke detector in every bedroom, hallway and common area. They should be on every floor of their home, placed high up on walls or on ceilings.

“A fire is a very dynamic situation,” Betts said. “We’re faced with a bunch of challenges. So anything that helps gets the occupants out of the house safely in a safe amount of time really helps us get ahead of the problem.”

Betts went over a fast monthly inspection that he recommended everyone do at home. This includes testing alarms by pressing the button in the middle for at least five seconds. Make sure it is clean and dusted. Betts even recommended vacuuming smoke detectors every month to make sure dust and cobwebs are not blocking the sensors.

“We routinely ask people to actually go up there and vacuum it out and dust out the cobwebs and stuff like that,” Betts said. “Because dust can accumulate on the sensors and impact the effectiveness of the smoke alarm.”

He said his department frequently responds to fires where there are no working smoke detectors inside.

“It’s one of those things you know, kind of out of sight out of mind,” Betts said. “So as a general reminder, we try to remind folks in our community to routinely check their smoke alarms.”

10 On Your Side is checking in with the Chesapeake Fire department for more details on what happened here. No new updates as of Saturday night.

