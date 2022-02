KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Feb. 7 marks 31 days in a row without measurable rainfall in Sacramento and the surrounding region. Remarkably, rainfall totals since Oct. 1, the start of the water year, are still above average for all major reporting sites. But just barely. Northern California lucked out with a major storm at the end of October and a very active storm pattern in December. But in a long-standing drought, luck alone won't cut it. That's why water managers have spent the last two decades building up a new concept for storing water as a way to build drought and climate change resiliency for the region. It's called the Sacramento Regional Water Bank, and it is already being used to benefit residents.