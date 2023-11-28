Firefighters find woman’s body inside a burning metal drum, Nevada police say

A 43-year-old was arrested after firefighters found a dead woman in a metal drum, Nevada police said.

Fire personnel and officers with the Henderson Police Department were called Nov. 21 on reports of a fire, according to a Nov. 27 Facebook post by police.

After getting to the scene, officials found a metal drum on fire, police said. After extinguishing the fire, they found a dead woman inside, according to police.

The woman’s identity won’t be released until her family is notified, officers said.

Freddie Wright was arrested in connection to the discovery of the woman and was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges of murder, arson and destroying evidence, the release said. Police didn’t specify if Wright knew the woman.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 702-267-4911, according to the release.

Henderson is about 20 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Mom found dead after family reports blood in home, California cops say. Son charged

Son accused of killing his mom turns himself in with blood on hands, Washington cops say

Driver had ex-girlfriend’s body in trunk as he drove to his parents’ home, AZ cops say