Firefly petunias? USDA gives approval for new plants that glow in the dark

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A startup company is inviting people to bring glow-in-the-dark flowers into their homes and gardens.

Light Bio recently received USDA approval to sell their vibrant firefly petunias to the public. Scientists used bioluminescent mushroom DNA to genetically engineer the flowers to give off a bright green radiance.

“We’re using a natural system taken from a fungus that is usually found in tropical forests and transferring it to plants,” company co-founder and biologist Karen Sarkisyan recently told Wired.

The mushrooms, known as Neonothopanus nambi, appear brown during the day, but at night show off their special gift.

Only 1,500 Earth species — like jellyfish, bacteria, amphibians and of course mushrooms — are part of the bioluminescent club. With the help of Light Bio, that could soon be more.

Despite the USDA concluding the flowers would not overtake other natural vegetation, quashing concerns the plants could become invasive or cause pest problems for other agriculture, some in the science community are worried the light emitted from the plants could affect animal behavior.

Light Bio addressed that in its USDA application, saying the plants would most likely be put in areas where “nighttime illumination due to artificial lighting far exceeds light emission from the auto-luminescent petunias,” such as people’s back yards or large public spaces.

The co-founders of the Idaho-based company content their plants, which they say offer a brighter glow than other bioengineered attempts, are thrilled to share their discovery with the public, selling the Firefly petunias starting in April, according to a press release.

“The light lets you see almost into the spiritual core of these plants,” co-founder and chemist Keith Wood told Wired.

You can pre-order the flowers for $29 right here. Find out more about Light Bio right here.

